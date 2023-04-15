Water-starved residents pin hopes on grievances panel

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 14

Certain localities of Rohtak city are not getting clean drinking water. Tired of running from pillar to post to get their concern addressed, residents of these colonies have now approached the district grievances committee.

Representatives of several colonies, including a local municipal councillor, are slated to air their concerns at the monthly meeting of the committee on Saturday.

“A huge Rainakpura area is deprived of potable water supply as the construction of a booster is held up for a long time. We have been making rounds of government offices to get the matter resolved, but to no avail,” says Rajesh Gulia, a resident of Rainakpura.

Geeta, the municipal councillor from the same ward, maintains that nearly 15,000 residents of Kabir Colony were not getting water due to non-construction of two boosters under the AMRUT scheme for three years.

Satyender, Sumit and other residents of New Friends Colony have also lamented that there is no supply of potable water to their colony and residents have to depend on underground water.

All of the aforesaid complaints are listed for being taken up at tomorrow’s meeting.

Apart from these, complaints made by former state minister Krishanmurti Hooda, a former state secretary of BJP, a village sarpanch and a zila parishad member will also be heard at the meeting.

The officials concerned are on tenterhooks ahead of the meeting, which is to be chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister.

At a recent meeting of the committee, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had told a local municipal councillor that the people’s representatives should get their matters resolved at the House meetings instead of approaching the grievances committee.

‘Not the right forum’