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Home / Haryana / Water woes fuel protest in 6 Sirsa villages; farmers warn of agitation

Water woes fuel protest in 6 Sirsa villages; farmers warn of agitation

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:48 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Farmers stage a protest outside the Irrigation Department office in Sirsa.
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Farmers from six villages in Rania block staged a protest outside the Irrigation Department office on Tuesday, alleging a severe shortage of irrigation water and warning of a bigger agitation if the issue was not resolved soon.

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The protest was led by senior Congress leader Veer Bhan Mehta. Farmers from Fatehpuria, Mohammadpuria, Kussar, Balasar, Naiwala and Khaja Khera said inadequate water supply was putting their crops at risk. They alleged that despite repeatedly approaching the district administration and officials of the irrigation and power departments, they had received assurances but no concrete solution had been provided.

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Mehta and farmer Kalu Ram Godara said water had reached the Ghaggar-Naiwala Kharif Channel twice under the current rotation, but the affected villages were still waiting for their share of the water. They said rainfall had also been below normal this season and crops were already showing signs of water stress.

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Farmers alleged that some cultivators in other villages were drawing water through large pipelines using motors, affecting the flow to villages at the tail end of the canal system. They demanded that such pipelines be removed and action be taken against illegal motors.

“This problem has existed for a long time. If immediate action is not taken, farmers will intensify the agitation and gherao the Irrigation Department,” the protesters said. They also warned of showing black flags to the chief minister during his visit to Sirsa if their demands were not met.

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After the protest, a delegation met Irrigation Department XEN Sandeep Sharma and SDO Dharampal and apprised them of the situation. The farmers sought immediate steps to ensure an adequate water supply to all the affected villages.

The protesters also demanded the removal of the stone pipeline and strict action against illegal motors, alleging that these were obstructing the flow of water to farmers at the tail end.

Farmers said they had staged the protest as a symbolic demonstration but would launch a larger agitation if the department failed to resolve the issue. Pal Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Gurbhej Singh, Vinod Grover, Sulkhan Singh, Arjun Ram, Balkar Singh, Krishan Godara and Gyan Chand, among others, were present during the protest.

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