Water works without boundary wall, gates

The water works at Mali Tibba locality in Narnaul town of Mahendragarh district has no boundary wall and gates. Both hatches of the main water tank are open for stray animals/reptiles to fall. There are no flanges on tank breathing pipes. It can be disastrous for the locals if someone puts anything poisonous or if a stray animal/ reptile falls in the tank. Moreover, leaves and dirt keep falling in the tank for which there's no one responsible and answerable. There are multiple openings at the sides of the tank from where snakes/puppies can creep into the tank. The authorities concerned must pay attention to it. Anil Kaushik, Narnaul

Washroom built by civic body lying defunct

The washroom size 6'× 10 ' shown in the picture has recently been constructed at a whooping price of Rs17 lakh by the municipal authorities. Obviously, the people are wondering how a small public toilet can cost so much? In fact, it was designed to be a water less washroom where the urinal, flush and taps worked on sensors. Just next day of its inauguration, the thieves stole all its expensive fittings, thus rendering it useless. Action should be taken against those who designed and executed this white elephant. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana