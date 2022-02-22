Waterlogged green belts pose health risk in Greater Faridabad

With almost all green belts adjoining the main roads being waterlogged with the rain or waste water discharged by various residential societies and colonies, these pose a serious health risk to the residents of the Greater Faridabad (Neharpar) as the stagnating water threatens to become breeding ground of mosquitoes and other insects. The stagnation of waste water has not only been a cause of pollution of both the air and ground water, but also exposes the tall claims of the civic authorities of the proper disposal of sewage and storm water in the area having a population of over two lakh.

Paras Bhardwaj, Faridabad

Villagers living in poor condition in Rohtak district

I would like to bring to your notice the life being lived by the villagers of Gaddi-Khedi Tehsil in Rohtak district. Families are not even in the position to come out of their house due to mud on the road in front of their houses. The authorities have not taken any action despite their pursuance. Action should be taken as deemed fit to sort out the problem.

Ranvir Singh, Rohtak

Road in front of ITBP threat to commuters

The road which is in front of the ITBP, Panchkula, is really life threatening as it connects four lanes, out of which one goes towards Ramgarh, adjacent to it, it is the road connecting to the flyover. Again adjacent to it is the road connecting with the flyover, and the last road takes us to Sector 25. The point of intersection of these four roads needs to have an under path, so that the last two lanes can be connected without disturbing the traffic on the overbridges.

Sonia Gupta, Panchkula

