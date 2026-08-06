Waterlogging cripples Panipat industry as rain returns, traders protest

Industrialists in Panipat’s Old Industrial Area suffered losses after heavy rain on Tuesday caused severe waterlogging, with more than two feet of water entering several factories and their basements.

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Meanwhile, members of the Sanyukt Vyapar Mandal Samiti (SVMS) held a protest at Red Light Chowk against the failure of the city’s drainage system. They burnt effigies of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), accusing the authorities of failing to address waterlogging and delays in the widening of National Highway-44.

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Panipat, known as the ‘Textile City’, received 97 mm of rain in around three hours on Tuesday. Main and internal roads, residential and industrial areas, underpasses and National Highway-44 were severely flooded, resembling small rivers. The water receded only by late evening.

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Vinod Dhamija, chairman, Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI), Panipat Chapter, and an exporter in the Old Industrial Area, said the situation was unfortunate for industrialists.

“Over 2 feet of water was flowing on roads and it also entered several factories and filled in the basements and ground floor,” he said.

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The prepared goods kept ready for shipment in several factories were damaged after getting wet, while machinery developed technical snags due to waterlogging, he said.

Dhamija said there was no proper drainage system in the Old Industrial Area, where around 300 industries were operational. “It has not been cleaned since after its construction,” he added.

Vikas Chachra, an industrialist in Sector 29, Part 2, said, “All the roads in sectors were flooded and stormwater drains were badly choked. I have never seen such a huge amount of water in the sector.”

Members of the SVMS, led by president Vishal Verma and chairman Rajesh Suri, gathered under the flyover near Constitution Chowk and protested against waterlogging, the alleged lethargy of the MC in cleaning drains and delays by the NHAI in widening National Highway-44.

The protesting traders said children and commuters fell into open potholes and drains. They demanded that all open holes and drains be covered immediately and the highway widening work completed at the earliest.