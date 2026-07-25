Waterlogging hotspots down from 90 to 7 in Gurugram, claims GMDA

Gurugram's chronic waterlogging problem appears to be easing, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) claiming the city's flood-prone locations have fallen from around 90 in 2019 to just seven this monsoon season following an extensive drainage overhaul.

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GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said strengthened stormwater infrastructure, large-scale desilting and closer field monitoring had improved the city's flood response, with the results visible during recent spells of heavy rain.

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The seven locations still identified as vulnerable are Narsinghpur, Khandsa Chowk, Jwala Mill Road, Sector 28 near Chakkarpur, Laxman Vihar, Sheetla Mata Road and Krishna Chowk, where the authority said permanent engineering solutions are under way.

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Three drainage projects commissioned ahead of the monsoon are central to the claimed improvement. These include the Master Carrier Drain Leg-IV from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 along the Southern Peripheral Road, a 700-metre stormwater drain at Narsinghpur linked to the Leg-III Badshahpur Drain, and a new drainage system through the Tau Devi Lal Stadium stretch.

GMDA said these projects have accelerated water evacuation along the Southern Peripheral Road, Medanta Road, Narsinghpur and Rajiv Chowk corridors, which have historically witnessed severe waterlogging during the monsoon.

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Beyond new construction, the authority has desilted over 70 km of master drains and cleaned more than 60 km of surface drains, while installing over 1,500 new road gully inlets to speed up rainwater collection. Around 45 km of green belts have been cleared of debris and silt, while another 35 km has been reshaped into "green drains" designed to function as groundwater recharge zones.

In a first, GMDA is also piloting green water-harvesting structures with IIT Delhi at Sector 31, Sector 39 and near AIT Chowk. The nature-based systems are designed to absorb runoff while recharging groundwater.

To strengthen its emergency response, the authority has deployed 34 submersible pump sets at vulnerable locations, including four along the NH-48 stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Narsinghpur. Additional pumps have been installed at Khandsa Chowk, Medanta Road and Sheetla Mata Road. GMDA said it is coordinating with the National Highways Authority of India and the Municipal Corporation Gurugram to address the persistent waterlogging issues along the Sohna Road corridor.

"Continuous monitoring and improved on-ground preparedness have considerably enhanced the city's stormwater management system," Meena said, adding that the authority remained committed to scientific planning and infrastructure upgrades throughout the monsoon season.