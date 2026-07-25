DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Waterlogging hotspots down from 90 to 7 in Gurugram, claims GMDA

Waterlogging hotspots down from 90 to 7 in Gurugram, claims GMDA

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:11 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A waterlogged road in Gurugram. Photo: Tribune file
Advertisement

Gurugram's chronic waterlogging problem appears to be easing, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) claiming the city's flood-prone locations have fallen from around 90 in 2019 to just seven this monsoon season following an extensive drainage overhaul.

Advertisement

GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said strengthened stormwater infrastructure, large-scale desilting and closer field monitoring had improved the city's flood response, with the results visible during recent spells of heavy rain.

Advertisement

The seven locations still identified as vulnerable are Narsinghpur, Khandsa Chowk, Jwala Mill Road, Sector 28 near Chakkarpur, Laxman Vihar, Sheetla Mata Road and Krishna Chowk, where the authority said permanent engineering solutions are under way.

Advertisement

Three drainage projects commissioned ahead of the monsoon are central to the claimed improvement. These include the Master Carrier Drain Leg-IV from Vatika Chowk to NH-48 along the Southern Peripheral Road, a 700-metre stormwater drain at Narsinghpur linked to the Leg-III Badshahpur Drain, and a new drainage system through the Tau Devi Lal Stadium stretch.

GMDA said these projects have accelerated water evacuation along the Southern Peripheral Road, Medanta Road, Narsinghpur and Rajiv Chowk corridors, which have historically witnessed severe waterlogging during the monsoon.

Advertisement

Beyond new construction, the authority has desilted over 70 km of master drains and cleaned more than 60 km of surface drains, while installing over 1,500 new road gully inlets to speed up rainwater collection. Around 45 km of green belts have been cleared of debris and silt, while another 35 km has been reshaped into "green drains" designed to function as groundwater recharge zones.

In a first, GMDA is also piloting green water-harvesting structures with IIT Delhi at Sector 31, Sector 39 and near AIT Chowk. The nature-based systems are designed to absorb runoff while recharging groundwater.

To strengthen its emergency response, the authority has deployed 34 submersible pump sets at vulnerable locations, including four along the NH-48 stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Narsinghpur. Additional pumps have been installed at Khandsa Chowk, Medanta Road and Sheetla Mata Road. GMDA said it is coordinating with the National Highways Authority of India and the Municipal Corporation Gurugram to address the persistent waterlogging issues along the Sohna Road corridor.

"Continuous monitoring and improved on-ground preparedness have considerably enhanced the city's stormwater management system," Meena said, adding that the authority remained committed to scientific planning and infrastructure upgrades throughout the monsoon season.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts