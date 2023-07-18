Waterlogging in Gurugram colony

RESIDENTS of Laxman Vihar Phase-2, Gurugram, have been facing problems for the past several years due to perpetual waterlogging in the locality. Despite repeated complaints to the municipal corporation and other government authorities, no action has been initiated. For the past five years, residents have been battling severe waterlogging during monsoon, with water levels rising as high as 3 ft outside homes. The water also finds its way into houses, resulting in extensive damage to personal belongings. Amit Saini, Gurugram

Water unfit for drinking

THE quality of drinking water being supplied here is a matter of concern. The water often appears murky and smells foul, indicating poor filtration and disinfection processes. Contaminated water poses serious health risks to residents of Rohtak, especially vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly. It is our fundamental right to have access to clean and safe drinking water. The local MLA has raised the issue several times, but no action has been taken yet. Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Delayed action by MC



IT was strange to learn that the MC, Panchkula, is now considering the idea of undertaking ward-wise cleaning of road gullies in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. One wonders why this action plan was delayed, more so when the town had to deal with the flooding of its main and internal roads. The civic body has failed to ensure timely and thorough cleaning of various blocked road gullies. Vinayak G, Panchkula

