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Home / Haryana / Waterlogging in Gurugram triggers social media backlash

Waterlogging in Gurugram triggers social media backlash

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Sanjay Yadav
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:22 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Several social media users criticised the lack of accountability over waterlogging and encroachment of public spaces.
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Gurugram’s recurring waterlogging has triggered a wave of trolling on social media, with residents using memes, reels and even artificial intelligence-generated songs and videos to mock the city’s civic infrastructure.

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Although most waterlogged stretches have cleared, the deluge once again exposed the city’s drainage shortcomings. An AI-generated song circulating on social media sings, “Gurgaon to doob gaya, Ola Uber bhi rooth gaya, sadke bani hain dariya saari, ye hai Millennium City hamari.”

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Author Suhel Seth has also taken to social media to highlight Gurugram’s deteriorating civic infrastructure. He recently launched a citizen movement against waterlogging, poor urban management and traffic congestion. His posts drew sharp reactions from residents, with users flagging broken roads, garbage, inadequate public transport and traffic mismanagement.

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Several users also criticised the lack of accountability over waterlogging and encroachment of public spaces. Another viral reel sarcastically tells Gurugram residents to stop complaining about waterlogging, while an AI-generated video shows Uber Black vehicles supposedly navigating flooded city roads. The creator clarified that the video was not real but said such a service was needed in Gurugram.

Residents of the city, which has emerged as a major global corporate hub, continue to face severe inconvenience whenever it rains. Roads turn into rivers, vehicles stall and commuters are forced to wade through water. The recurring problem has raised questions over the effectiveness of the city’s drainage infrastructure.

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More than Rs 550 crore has reportedly been spent on drainage works in Gurugram over the past five years. The GMDA is currently executing projects worth around Rs 119.31 crore for the master stormwater drainage system in Sectors 76 to 80. This includes reconstruction of a 1.4-km stretch of the Leg-2 drain at a cost of around <

Rs 20.2 crore.

Another project worth nearly Rs 105 crore covers the Leg-4 drain from Vatika Chowk towards NH-48. The works are aimed at improving drainage from major waterlogging-prone areas. However, several sections of the network are still under construction, expansion or being connected, leaving the city vulnerable to waterlogging during heavy rain.

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