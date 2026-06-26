Waterlogging in Rajasthan industrial area due to sewage overload: Report

The State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) has attributed the persistent waterlogging around the Khushkhera Industrial Area in Rajasthan to excess domestic sewage, inadequate treatment infrastructure and the clandestine discharge of industrial effluents.

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The findings are part of a report submitted by the Regional Officer, Bhiwadi, following a complaint filed by Prakash Yadav, a resident of Kharkhara village in Rewari district. Yadav had approached the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and other authorities, alleging that untreated, chemical-laden industrial wastewater from Khushkhera was flowing into adjoining areas of Haryana.

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In his complaint, Yadav alleged that “large quantities of untreated, chemical-laden and toxic industrial wastewater discharged from Khushkhera industrial area in Rajasthan was entering the adjoining areas of Haryana.”

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“The unchecked discharge of toxic water has been damaging fertile agricultural land, contaminating groundwater and posing serious health hazards to the local residents,” he stated, adding that it appeared to violate the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The CPCB referred the matter to the RSPCB, which conducted field verification and collected water samples on May 12 and 13. “It is submitted that the area around Shani Temple, Khushkhera, referred to in the complaint, has been facing the problem of waterlogging for a considerable period. The waterlogging issue in the area is primarily attributable to the natural topography of the region coupled with constraints in the existing sewage collection, treatment and disposal infrastructure,” the report stated.

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According to the report, inadequate household sewer connections and sewage generation exceeding the available treatment capacity have resulted in a portion of Bhiwadi’s excess domestic sewage being pumped into vacant plots in the Khushkhera Industrial Area. The remaining sewage accumulates at low-lying locations, including Alwar Bypass, Nagina Garden, the UIT Police Station area and other vacant plots.

“It is also noteworthy that certain industries take advantage of waterlogging and clandestinely discharge wastewater into the area,” the report pointed out.