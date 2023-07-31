Waterlogging in Rohtak sector troubles residents

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, July 30

Residents of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Sector 2, Rohtak, are a harried lot as many streets in the locality remain waterlogged. The authorities concerned have set up some pump sets in the area to drain out the water.

“Several streets in Sector 2 have been waterlogged for over a week now. The local residents are having a hard time venturing out of the house. Besides, the fear of the spread of vector-borne disease also looms large, thanks to the stagnation of water,” rued Kadam Singh Ahlawat, a municipal councillor and convener of the All Sectors Resident Welfare Association.

He noted that even though officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the HSVP authorities have been trying to dewater the streets, their efforts are to no avail, thanks to the poor drainage system and choked sewer lines.

“The situation cannot improve unless the drainage system is overhauled and the sewer lines are desilted. Now that the authorities concerned have floated a tender in this regard, they should make sure that the process is completed before the next monsoon season arrives,” Ahlawat stressed.

Rajesh, a resident, expressed, “Children have not been able to attend school for a while, and senior citizens residing in the area can no longer even take a stroll outside, owing to the deluge. The powers that be should remove the water at the earliest opportunity.”

Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer Mandeep Dhankar said, “Three pump sets have been placed to remove the water while the HSVP officials are getting the choked sewers cleaned. The accumulated rainwater will be drained out soon.”

Various teams of the Rohtak Municipal Corporation and the HSVP took stock of the waterlogged streets in Sector 2 today.

#Rohtak