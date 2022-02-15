Waterlogging makes lives of Rohtak villagers miserable

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 14

The accumulation of water in the main streets of Chamariyan village here has made the life of villagers difficult. They have to wade through the water daily to get out of their houses. Children and some residents have even suffered injuries after they slipped on the muddy streets.

“Residents find it very difficult to walk on streets due to the waterlogged conditions. Everyone has to either use two- wheelers or four-wheelers to tackle this problem. Women have to face a lot of difficulties in fetching water, while elderly people have confined themselves in their houses as they cannot go anywhere on their own and need help,” said Rajesh Hooda, a distressed villager.

Villagers wade through water at Chamariyan village. Tribune Photo

He said there was no drainage system in the village to remove dirty water. The situation gets worse in the monsoon season. Recently, two youths were injured after their motorbike skidded as they could not spot a deep pothole in the waterlogged street. Several complaints in this respect had been filed at the CM window, but the problem was still lying unaddressed, he added.

Pradeep, another villager, said many people had also been suffering from skin allergy in legs after crossing the dirty water which was also becoming a cause of various diseases.

Meanwhile, villagers, including women, today blocked the Rohtak-Panipat highway near the Makrauli toll plaza here for over two hours. The police, on getting information, rushed to the spot but the protesters remained adamant on their demand for a permanent solution to the problem.

Cops persuaded the protesters to clear the road following an assorance by the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) for solving the problem.

“The BDPO has assured us of setting up a drainage system to remove dirty water in the panchayat land, but we have served a seven-day ultimatum to the authorities to keep their promise, otherwise be ready to face agitation,” said Rajesh, a protester.

BDPO Rajpal Chahal said the accumulated water in the main street of the village was being drained out, while a team would visit the village tomorrow to ensure a permanent solution to the issue.