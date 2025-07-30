Waterlogging, parched fields trouble Rohtak farmers

Farmers of Rohtak villages are facing several problems related to water. While agricultural fields in several villages of the district are still waterlogged following the recent rain, paddy and other crops are getting dry in other villages owing to scarcity of canal water for irrigation.

To raise their issues, farmers from different villages of the district staged a protest demonstration at the office of the Irrigation Department on Tuesday. The protesting farmers lamented that their crops, mainly paddy, were drying up due to acute scarcity of canal water in Khidwali, Ghuskani, Titoli, Gharauthi, Kharenti, Chiri, Lakhan Majra, Samar Gopalpur, Bhagwatipur, Rithal, Kiloi, Bhalauth, Maina, Dhamar, Ladhaut, Nonand, Chamaria and Aasan villages in the district.

“These villages are fed by Kahnaur branch and Bhalauth sub-branch canals. But the supply of water in both these canals has been cut, leading to irrigation crisis,” said Sumit Dalal, general secretary, Kisan Sabha.

The protesting farmers submitted a memorandum of their demands to the local irrigation authorities and sought immediate release of water in the said canals for irrigation of their fields. The farmers warned of a massive agitation if they did not get adequate water for irrigation.

On the other hand, farmers of several villages in the Meham area of the district have been grappling with waterlogging in their fields following the recent spell of rain.

“Our standing crops have got damaged due to waterlogging in our fields. The local administration has failed to resolve the problem,” said Dharampal, a local farmer.

Meanwhile, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Dharmender Singh inspected arrangements for draining water from agricultural fields at Saiman, Bhaini Surjan and Bahalba villages under Meham subdivision in the district and gave necessary instructions to officials present on the spot.

He said officials should ensure 24-hour electricity supply to villages affected by waterlogging. He said pumps must be installed so that water could be drained from fields round the clock.

Singh also talked to farmers and other villagers present on the occasion and assured them that the district administration would soon get the excess water drained out from fields.

Meham SDM Mukund Tanwar, Block Development and Panchayat Officer Mukul Dahiya, Tehsildar Ravi and other officials of the departments concerned were also present on the occasion.