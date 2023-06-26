Waterlogging troubles residents

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 25

A spell of heavy showers on Sunday left the millenium city waterlogged yet again with the Delhi-Jaipur highway being the worst hit.

The sight of the Narsinghpur area near the Kherki Daula toll was as usual with submerged vehicles and inundated highway. The problem was similar in various parts of city, like Hero Honda Chowk, Golf Course road, MG road, Rajiv Chowk and old Gurugram areas including Sectors 5, 14 and 17, Rajiv Nagar, Patel Nagar, etc.

The problem of traffic snarls was not rampant as ver few vehicles were out on roads as it was Sunday. The storm which preceded the rains uprooted trees across the city though no major damage was reported.

Taking a cue from the waterlogging crises three days ago, the administration immediately got into action and 16 officials got on roads to man 112 vulnerable spots.

“We have identified over 100 spots which, owing to different reasons, are vulnerable to waterlogging and traffic congestion. As many as 16 senior officials have been made responsible for these who would ensure that things turn better here. Wherever immediate intervention from the GMDA or the MC is required, it is being done,” said Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav.

The district administration, along with civic agencies, had identified 112 waterlogging spots across Gurugram after the rain on Wednesday.

According to official data, Gurugram city received 52 mm of rain today while the areas of Kaipur and Harsaru got 82 mm rains. The rainfall in Wazirabad, Sohna, Manesar, Pataudi, Farukhnagar and Badshahpur was 80 mm, 72 mm, 53 mm, 30 mm, 34 mm and 25 mm, respectively.