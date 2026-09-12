Weak monsoon puts kharif crops under stress in Haryana

The weak monsoon has raised concerns over kharif crops, with below-normal rainfall reported across almost the entire state so far. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, 10 districts have recorded a rainfall deficit of 22 to 59 per cent, putting them in the red zone.

The monsoon is expected to withdraw from Haryana by September 20, although another spell of rain is likely before the end of the season. The chances of rainfall are likely to remain low in the southern and central parts of the state, according to the IMD forecast.

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An analysis of weather data from June 1 to September 10 shows that 12 districts recorded rainfall up to 21 per cent below normal. Jind recorded the highest shortfall at 59 per cent, followed by Sirsa (56 per cent), Kaithal (53 per cent), Ambala (48 per cent), Karnal (47 per cent) and Rohtak (46 per cent). Palwal was the only district to receive above-normal rainfall.

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The rainfall shortage is expected to affect crop yields as farmers have had to spend additional resources on irrigating standing paddy, cotton, moong and bajra crops. Agriculture experts maintain that even with the additional irrigation expenditure, crop production is likely to remain comparatively low.

An analysis of IMD rainfall data indicates that the monsoon remained weak during June, July and August, while September has also witnessed relatively dry conditions so far. The NCR and northern districts received comparatively better rainfall, but several central and southern districts remained largely dry.

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Weather expert Dr Chandra Mohan said conditions might change over the next few days as western disturbances are likely to become active around September 16. The monsoon is expected to withdraw from Haryana by September 20, he said.

Haryana received 138.5 mm of rain in August against the normal 146.1 mm, a deficit of five per cent. July, too, remained dry, with the state recording 58.3 mm of rainfall, 45 per cent below normal.

Farmer Ramandeep Singh of Kirtan village said cotton required comparatively less irrigation, but the prevailing dry conditions had forced farmers to make additional arrangements to irrigate even cotton fields.

“Those farmers who preferred paddy in the hope of good rainfall are the worst hit, as they either have to dump the crop or spend considerable amounts on irrigating the fields through tubewells, as canal water is not available,” he said.