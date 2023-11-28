Weapon mechanic involved in 'illegal' supply arrested

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 27

The police have nabbed a weapon mechanic-cum-supplier near the PWD rest house here and recovered five country-made pistols and 11 magazines from his bag.

The accused has been identified as Ikram of Subhash Bazaar in Ward 10. Inspector Ankit, in-charge, CIA-3, said they had received information about a person, who was allegedly involved in the illegal supply of weapons.

Following the tip-off, the police team laid a naka at the drain road and started searching the area. The team grew suspicious about a youth coming from the railway line side.

The Inspector said, the police team recovered five country-made pistols and 11 magazines from his bag. A case has been registered and the accused was produced in a court, which sent him to a one-day police remand.

