Weapon mechanic involved in 'illegal' supply arrested

Panipat, November 27
The police have nabbed a weapon mechanic-cum-supplier near the PWD rest house here and recovered five country-made pistols and 11 magazines from his bag.
The accused has been identified as Ikram of Subhash Bazaar in Ward 10. Inspector Ankit, in-charge, CIA-3, said they had received information about a person, who was allegedly involved in the illegal supply of weapons.
Following the tip-off, the police team laid a naka at the drain road and started searching the area. The team grew suspicious about a youth coming from the railway line side.
The Inspector said, the police team recovered five country-made pistols and 11 magazines from his bag. A case has been registered and the accused was produced in a court, which sent him to a one-day police remand.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins
0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...
India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy
Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sandhu received a warm welcome at the Hicksville gurdwara ag...