Wear body cams while on duty, IG directs traffic cops

To bring transparency in the functioning of traffic police, Ambala Range IG Pankaj Nain has directed the cops to use body-worn cameras while on duty. The IG held a meeting with the traffic police officials of Ambala district at the range office in Ambala Cantonment last evening.

The officials were asked about the problems and challenges being faced by them in the field. An official, who attended the meeting, said, “We apprised the senior authorities about the issue of jumping of traffic lights and issuing of challans to violators. The IG directed that cameras should be installed at the traffic lights to rein in such violators. The officials were told to use body-worn cameras while on duty so that the interaction between traffic violators and cops can be recorded and used in case any controversy arises later.”

As per the IG Ambala Range PRO office, a review meeting was held with traffic police personnel with the objective of strengthening road safety, reducing road accidents and making traffic management effective and efficient. A thorough review of the functioning of CCTV cameras installed on national and state highways was conducted. The IG instructed that all cameras should be fully operational and effectively cover the roads. He also directed that information boards should be installed at prominent locations to create awareness among the public about traffic rules, clearly indicating that the respective routes are under CCTV surveillance, so that people voluntarily comply with traffic regulations.

During the meeting, IG Pankaj Nain instructed the officials to identify accident-prone spots and coordinate with the departments concerned for taking remedial measures. Emphasis was placed on holding joint meetings with the officers of the Transport Department and ensuring the effective implementation of traffic rules through coordination between both departments.

As per the IG, the traffic police personnel have been instructed to take strict action against drivers who jump red lights through the online challan system, for which CCTV cameras will be installed and online challans will be sent to the violators. The directions will be issued to all three districts — Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar — under the Ambala range.