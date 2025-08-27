Weather continues to hit rail services
The train traffic continued to be affected on Wednesday, with many trains cancelled and short-terminated due to prevailing weather conditions in Jammu.
As per information, Jammu Mail (20434), Hemkunt Express (14610), Uttar Sampark Karanti (12446), Shri Shakti Express (22462), and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kalka (14504) were among the trains cancelled on Wednesday. Similarly, trains were short-terminated at different stations, too.
A railway official said efforts were being made to restore the train services, and passengers were being informed about the status of their trains.
On Tuesday, over 20 trains were affected due to heavy soil erosion and flash flood in the Chakki river. Train traffic was suspended between Jammu Tavi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Jammu Tavi-Bari Brahaman (down line).
