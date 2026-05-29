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Home / Haryana / Rain alert revised for Haryana, Chandigarh as Western Disturbance weakens

Rain alert revised for Haryana, Chandigarh as Western Disturbance weakens

For both May 29 and May 30, there is a prediction of thunderstorms with lightning across Chandigarh and Haryana

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:27 PM May 29, 2026 IST
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With the weakening of the current Western Disturbance cycle, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday revised the rain alert across Haryana and Chandigarh.

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For May 29, there is a possibility of rainfall at many places (50-75 per cent) across Chandigarh, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. In the rest of the seven districts of Haryana, there is a likelihood of rain at a few places (25-50 per cent).

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For May 30, there is a likelihood of rainfall across many places (50-75 per cent) in Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Nuh and Palwal. In Chandigarh, Panchkula, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jhajjar, Gurugram and Faridabad, there is a likelihood of rain at a few places (25-50 per cent). In the remaining districts, there is a chance of rain at isolated places (less than 25 per cent).

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For both May 29 and May 30, there is a prediction of thunderstorms with lightning across Chandigarh and Haryana.

For May 31, there is a forecast of rainfall across a few places (25-50 per cent) in Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Sonepat, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh. There will be dry weather in Chandigarh.

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On June 1 and June 2, dry weather is expected across Chandigarh and Haryana.

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