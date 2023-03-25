Weather-hit farmers pin hopes on girdawari

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 24

Rain and hailstorm lashed the state yet again today, causing more damage to the standing wheat and mustard crops and dashing the remaining hope of the farmers.

Hit hard by the inclement weather, the hapless farmers now pin their hopes on the special girdawari (revenue survey) for the assessment of their losses and grant of due compensation.

Offices of the government departments and insurance firms handling the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) are flooded with complaints of crop loss and requests for relief.

As per official sources, as many as 2,700 applications have been received at the district office of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, which remained open on Thursday despite holiday.

The requests for crop-loss relief are likely to continue pouring in as more damage was caused to the standing crops today as well.

“Wheat crop standing on our fields has got flattened and is damaged due to the torrential rain accompanied by strong winds. Farmers of our village as well as other villages have suffered massive losses,” rues Bijender, a farmer of Ritoli village in Rohtak district.

He says that the devastated farmers are now pinning hopes on the special girdawari announced by the government for grant of due compensation.

The farmers whose crops were covered under the PMFBY are also thronging the office of the insurance firm in hope of relief.

Meanwhile, the Haryana unit of the All India Kisan Sabha has demanded that the special girdawari should be conducted at the earliest. The Kisan Sabha has warned the government of a statewide agitation if the due compensation was not provided to the farmers promptly.