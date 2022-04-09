Webinar on post-Covid future

Rohtak: To mark World Health Day, the science society and IQAC of Government Postgraduate College for Women, organised a national webinar on "Preparing for a post-Covid future". Dr Dhruva Chaudhry, senior professor and head of the Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Rohtak PGIMS and the State Nodal Officer for Covid, laid emphasis on the inclusion of health education in course curriculum. Principal Poonam Bhanwala, IQAC convener Dr Savita Paruthi and science society convenor Dr Veena Sachdeva also addressed the participants. The speakers laid stress on the significance of good health and hygiene.

Teacher training programme

Yamunanagar: The Department of Self Finance, Mukand Lal National College, organised a three-day teacher training programme for the faculty of the department and teachers who have recently joined from Mukand Lal Public School. Dr Rahul Khanna, officiating principal of the college, praised the efforts of the department for organising the programme. Raminder Kaur from Mukand Lal Public School, Dr Jaya Malothra from JMIT, Radaur and Swati Wadhawan from Tilak Raj Chadha Institute of Management and Technology, Yamunanagar, were the guest speakers of the programme.

Session on stress management

Faridabad: The NSS wing of DAV Institute of Management organised a session on "When to consult your doctor and stress management". Dr Sabita Kumari and Dr Megha Sharda from Accord Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad, threw light on how women can maintain personal hygiene as precautionary measure from diseases. Dr Sharda, consultant neurologist, took the session on stress management for NSS volunteers and all teaching and non-teaching staff members of the college.

NCC camp concludes

Hisar: The NSS unit of Government Polytechnic, Adampur, organised a march past on the closing ceremony of the seven-day special camp held under the direction of NSS Officer Rakesh Sharma. Addressing students, chief guest Harpal Singh said through the NSS, a sense of discipline was inculcated among students, which enhanced the personality and gave them an opportunity to connect with every section of society.