 Wedding-like invites for Gurugram residents to boost voter turnout

  • Haryana
Wedding-like invites for Gurugram residents to boost voter turnout

Invite being given to a voter by a district administration official



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 19

As the scorching heat threatens to bring down the voting percentage in Gurgaon, district officials are putting in all their efforts to motivate people to step out and vote.

The invitation card

It’s a good feeling

Who doesn’t want to feel special? Earlier, the candidates would give caps, badges, miniature election symbols and T-shirts etc., but that practice has stopped now. The card makes one feel good. We truly felt we were being invited to a wedding. — Sunita, voter from Sohna

1,022 opted for home facility

As many as 834 voters in Gurugram district voted from home. A total of 1,022 had opted for the facility and 10 were reported dead on May 16 when they were contacted for polling

In the latest attempt, a wedding-like invitation is being extended to all voters across Gurugram district to reach the polling stations on the voting day to vote.

Printed like a wedding card, the people are invited on behalf of the Haryana electoral authorities to reach polling centres and participate in the festival of democracy. The card also elaborates on the voting process. This has surely led to excitement among the voters, especially in rural areas. The voters are excited that the district administration officials will visit them and get a photograph clicked.

“Who doesn’t want to feel special? Earlier, the candidates would give caps, badges, miniature election symbols and T-shirts etc., but that practice has stopped now. The card makes one feel good. We truly felt we were being invited to a wedding,” said a voter, Sunita from Sohna.

Gurugram district is known to record one of the poorest voting percentages in each election. Aimed at changing the scenario, the local administration is working on changing the psyche behind voting.

“We want people to feel obligated to step out and vote. This should be considered their prime duty and should feel proud of it. We are taking many steps to encourage people. Many multiplexes, cab operators and restaurants have offered discounts to the voters,” said District Election Officer Nishant Yadav.

To rope in corporate voters, the Gurugram administration is erecting walls of democracy at various places frequented by them and running signature campaigns to get the people to vote. So far, 100 such walls have been erected in malls, entertainment hubs like cyber hub etc. The administration has extended vote from home facility to senior citizens above 85 years of age and voters with 40 per cent disability. It is also providing pick up and drop facility to such voters.

