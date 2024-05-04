Week after assault by extortionists, Pehowa man succumbs to injuries

Kurukshetra, May 3
A week after being attacked for allegedly not paying extortion money, a Pehowa resident succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Panchkula last night.
The deceased has been identified as Amit Bansal, a resident of Diwan colony of Pehowa in Kurukshetra. The victim, his father and brother were allegedly attacked by miscreants with knives for not paying extortion money on the night of April 26.
In his complaint to the police, Sumit Bansal, the deceased’s brother, had stated that he had a confectionary store in the area and had received an extortion call from a person who called himself Hans Behal and claimed that Dilbagh Helva had come out of jail and wanted some money.
The caller threatened to kill him if the money
was not given.
The complainant added: “He called me again but I told them that I didn’t have any money to give to him. Dilbagh threatened to kill my family members. On April 26, I got a call from my brother Shubham that 8 to 10 youths had entered
our house and attacked them (father Virbhan, elder brother Amit and younger brother Subham) with knives.”
A case was registered at the Pehowa city police station on April 27 under Sections 148, 149, 323, 307, 450, 427, 384 and 506 of IPC. Amit was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Panchkula, where he died last night.
The Kurukshetra police said the case had been handed over to the CIA-1 unit and three suspects, identified as Rajdeep and Deepak, residents of Kaithal, and Aman, a resident of Kurukshetra, had been arrested in the case.
