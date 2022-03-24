Old vegetable market in Karnal Unhygienic

Karnal is not only the CM's city but a Smart City as well. Yet Nagar Nigam, Karnal is not putting in its best efforts to improve the cleanliness around the city, even after being dipped from 17th rank in 2020 to 86th rank in Swachhta Sarwekshan ranking 2021. Heaps of untreated waste and all kinds of garbage can be seen strewn throughout the city. The old vegetable market seems to be the most unhygienic and ugly. Nigam is spending crores of rupees every year for cleaning purposes still it needs to pull up its socks and strive even harder to improve the ranking in 2022. —Divya Gera Sharma, Karnal

Pvt gas company fails to repair dug-up roads

The council and PWD roads dug-up by a private company IGL to lay gas pipelines in Kaithal town have not been repaired yet even after many months posing risk to the lives of road users. Neither the officials of the company nor the local officials have cared to ensure safety of residents. The ditches and big holes on roads have caused mishaps resulting in injuries to many. The company has installed warning notice boards having mobile numbers of the company staff but no complaints are entertained by the company officials and provide relief by plugging the dug up roads. The residents demand the company should direct its field staff to fill deep potholes at the earliest or the administration should initiate action against gas company. —Satish Setha, Kaithal

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com