Week-old baby found dead

Gurugram, November 25

In a shocking incident, a week-old baby was found dead with its throat slit on the Darbaripur road in Badshahpur here. The body was found on November 17, but an FIR was registered yesterday at the Badshahpur police station following a post-mortem examination.

The incident came to light on November 17 at 7 am when Rajesh Kumar, a sanitation worker, spotted the baby’s body covered in blood, following which he informed the police.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, who conducted the post-mortem examination, said the neonate was born healthy, and was later murdered with a weapon. After the post-mortem report came on Friday, an FIR was registered on charges of murder, destruction of evidence and concealment of birth.

Badshahpur police station SHO Inspector Satish Kumar said, “A crime branch team is also investigating the case. We have checked the surrounding areas, but no CCTV footage of the crime has surfaced yet. We are now interrogating street vendors and others to identify the baby and the accused.”

