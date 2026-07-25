DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Weekend cricket brings big returns for Mewat farmers in Haryana

Weekend cricket brings big returns for Mewat farmers in Haryana

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Nuh, Updated At : 01:26 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Currently, the district has six major private cricket grounds, including one at Badkali Chowk and two each in Jogipur and Palla, all in Nuh.
Advertisement

Farmland across Mewat is steadily giving way to private cricket pitches, as farmers turn to renting out their land for corporate weekend matches instead of sowing traditional crops — a shift now emerging as one of the district’s most lucrative rural enterprises.

Advertisement

The district currently has six major private cricket grounds, including one at Badkali Chowk and two each in Jogipur and Palla, all in Nuh. The adjoining Taoru belt has four more grounds, located in Rahari Buraka, Shikarpur, Jhamuwas and Khori Kalan villages. Four of these 10 grounds are equipped for day-night matches, a feature drawing corporate teams from Gurugram and Delhi-NCR who prefer evening and weekend slots after office hours.

Advertisement

Ground bookings now fetch between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh per match, according to the farmers and ground operators, a return that has made converting agricultural plots into sports facilities far more attractive than seasonal cultivation. Some grounds have expanded beyond cricket to offer basketball, squash and badminton courts, catering to corporate recreational leagues and employee bonding events.

Advertisement

Rahis Khan, a farmer from Tauru, said leasing out his field for cultivation earlier fetched him barely Rs 2–3 lakh a year. “Now I earn the same amount in a single month from the ground. It has completely changed my lifestyle,” he says. He said running a private cricket ground had proved far more profitable than farming ever was a sentiment echoed by several other landowners in the belt who have made similar conversions in recent years.

The operators say demand has moved beyond one-off bookings, with several corporate groups now returning for recurring weekend fixtures, pointing to the emergence of a more organised private sports economy in the district.

Advertisement

“Sporting is the new weekend fix for corporate employees and Nuh serves best option. It not just provides bigger fields at affordable rates but also give corporate employees much needed rural break, “says Akhil Solanki a local sporting venue coordinator.

The trend marks a striking shift for Mewat, a region long associated with agriculture and, more recently, with law and order concerns, now finding an unlikely new identity as a corporate sports and leisure destination within easy reach of Gurugram’s commercial hub. Proximity to the NCR, combined with land and operating costs far lower than Gurugram’s premium turf facilities, is being cited as the key driver behind the boom.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts