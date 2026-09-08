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Home / Haryana / Weekly inspections at PGIMS-Rohtak to address deficiencies

Weekly inspections at PGIMS-Rohtak to address deficiencies

Director releases schedule; drive to start from September 10

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 08:58 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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The first round will cover the new OPD and trauma centre in PGIMS Rohtak. File Photo
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Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) authorities have now decided to conduct weekly grand rounds every Thursday to ensure regular inspection of various areas of the institute and address deficiencies on priority.

According to an office order issued by PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal, the grand rounds will be conducted in different parts of the PGIMS as per a schedule. “The initiative is aimed at ensuring a thorough inspection of hospital facilities and timely corrective action wherever deficiencies are noticed,” Dr Singhal added.

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The first round has been scheduled for September 10 and will cover the new OPD and trauma centre. The round will start from the new OPD.

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On September 17, the round will be conducted in the super-speciality building, covering the Department of Psychiatry. The inspection will begin from the building’s main gate.

The main hospital’s first and second floors will be inspected on September 24, with the round starting from the main gate.

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The schedule further includes an inspection of the ground floor of the main hospital and MCH on October 1, followed by the Central Store, MOP, ICU, CSSD, laundry and kitchen on October 3. The order specifies the respective starting points for each round.

The Director has directed several senior officials to remain present during the scheduled rounds. These include the Medical Superintendent, PGIMS; officer in charge, security; officer in charge, sanitation; officer in charge of the respective area; Estate Officer; Nursing Superintendent/ANS; and Sub-Divisional Engineers of PWD (B&R), public health and electrical wings. The Security Officer, PGIMS, has also been included.

“All concerned officers/officials” have been directed to ensure their presence during the rounds and undertake a thorough inspection of the designated areas. “Any deficiencies observed during the inspection shall be noted and appropriate remedial action initiated on priority,” states the order.

The order further directs the concerned officials to ensure timely compliance with directions issued during the rounds.

The DMS in charge of sanitation, UHSR, has been designated as the nodal officer for the rounds, while an assistant from the Director’s Office, PGIMS, will record the minutes of the proceedings with the assistance of the nodal officer.

The office of the Medical Superintendent will also ensure the presence of all designated officers and officials by giving them telephonic reminders.

“The move comes as part of an institutional mechanism for regular monitoring of hospital facilities, identification of deficiencies and ensuring their prompt rectification,” said Dr Singhal.

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