Weighed down by trust deficit

IT is mandatory for all farmers to get their tractor-trailers of wheat weighed at the HSAMB weighbridges before entering the grain market. However, since the HSAMB has lost the trust of farmers, they get it weighed at private “dharam kantas” and unload the produce in the open space of arhtiyas. The heaps remain exposed to scorching heat and rain. The HSAMB should always keep their weighbridges in perfect condition and work to win the confidence of farmers. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Poor condition of roads in Tohana

THE railway road of Tohana is a prominent road with many problems. Unlevelled sewers and potholes can be seen here and there. The garbage strewn on the road attracts stray animals that rummage through it. Footpaths on both sides have been encroached upon by shopkeepers, who have turned them into display centres, causing problems for commuters. Also, there is no check by the traffic police, and vehicles are parked haphazardly or in the middle of the road. VIRENDER TEHRI, TOHANA

Makeshift toilets lack maintenance

THE makeshift toilets installed at Amartex lights near Phase I in Panchkula, are a filthy sight to passersby. Sewage spills are providing a breeding ground for vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria. These also pose a threat to commuters as well as pedestrians to, especially during night. Bimal Thakral, Panchkula