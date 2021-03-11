Well mishap: 2nd body retrieved after 80-hour operation

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 25

After nearly 80-hour operation, teams of the NDRF and Army managed to retrieve the body of farmer Jailpal, who got buried when a portion of an abandoned well caved in at the fields in Shahdawa village of Hisar district.

The body of another farmer Jagdish was recovered on Monday. They had got trapped in the well when they were trying to install an electric motor in it to extract groundwater for irrigation on May 22.

The district administration carried out the rescue operation and later called in the NDRF and Army teams. Due to the depth (50 feet) of the well, the farmers apparently got buried under the sand and thus could not be saved, said an official. The operation was also hampered briefly due to bad weather on May 23.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa has directed the administration to release a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased farmers.