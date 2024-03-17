We’ll ride wave to power, says BJP’s Sirsa nominee

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, March 16

After being nominated as the BJP candidate from the Sirsa parliamentary constituency, Dr Ashok Tanwar visited Fatehabad and Sirsa for the first time. He was accorded a warm welcome at Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Meham, Hansi, Hisar, and Fatehabad. Thousands of people joined his convoy, leading to traffic jams on the national highway.

Tanwar also visited his ancestral village Baniyani in Rohtak, where he was warmly welcomed by the villagers. Tanwar stated that there was a wave of support for the BJP across the country due to the lack of credible issues from the opposition. He predicted that under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the lotus (BJP symbol) would bloom on more than 400 seats in the upcoming elections, and Modi would become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.

Tanwar highlighted that today, India had become the third-largest economy in the world. Modi had put a check on dynastic politics in the country, shutting down the shop of nepotism. He had established good governance and accelerated development. Tanwar was first elected as Member of Parliament from Sirsa in 2009.

