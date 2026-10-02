West Bengal clinch CISCE Under-19 cricket national championship in Karnal

The 7th CISCE Under-19 Cricket National Championship 2026, hosted by Adarsh Schools, Karnal, concluded on a high note with West Bengal emerging as the National Champions after defeating Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in a keenly contested day-night final on Thursday late evening.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands posted 130/8 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, West Bengal scored 134/5 in 19 overs, winning the final by five wickets with one over to spare. Abhradeep Dutta of West Bengal played a match-winning innings of 72 runs off 59 balls, providing the foundation for his team’s successful chase. He was well supported by Suhan Das, who contributed 31 runs off 29 balls. Their composed partnership and determined batting helped West Bengal cross the finish line and claim the coveted national title.

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The closing ceremony was graced by Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Karnal, as the chief guest, while Dr Gurbachan Singh, founder Chairman, Gurbachan Singh Foundation for Research, Education and Development (GSFRED), and former chairman, Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board and Agriculture Commissioner, Government of India, was the guest of honour. The DC handed over the winning trophy to West Bengal and the second-place trophy to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Bihar and Jharkhand finished third and were also awarded a trophy.

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The Directors of Adarsh Schools, Mansimar Singh and Anna, congratulated the champions and applauded all the teams for their spirited participation. They expressed their gratitude to CISCE, match officials, coaches, support staff and parents for their contribution to the successful conduct of the championship.

Earlier, the semi-finals witnessed intense contests on both grounds. In the first semi-final, West Bengal faced North East, while the second semi-final saw Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands take on Bihar and Jharkhand. West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands secured their places in the final, while Bihar and Jharkhand finished third after an impressive run in the championship.

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The three-day championship brought together some of the finest young cricketing talent from across the country. The players displayed remarkable skill, discipline, determination and sporting spirit throughout the tournament, making the event a celebration of competitive cricket and national camaraderie, said Mansimar.

“The trophy may belong to one team, but the spirit of the championship belongs to every young cricketer who stepped onto the field, competed with courage and played with heart,” he added.