West Bengal, North East enter 7th CISCE Under-19 National Cricket Championship semi-finals

The second day of the 7th CISCE Under-19 National Cricket Championship 2026, hosted by Adarsh Schools, Karnal, witnessed intense cricketing action as young cricketers from across the country continued to showcase their talent, passion and competitive spirit.

The 14 participating teams have been divided into four pools, with the league matches being conducted at two grounds. The day witnessed some closely contested encounters, with players displaying skill, determination, discipline and true sporting spirit. In the league matches held on Wednesday, Maharashtra, Bihar-Jharkhand, Karnataka-Goa, West Bengal, North East, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry-Andaman and Nicobar Islands were among the teams in action.

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After the league stage so far, West Bengal from Pool A and North East from Pool D have qualified for the semi-finals.

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Directors of Adarsh Schools, Mansimar Singh and Anna, boosted the morale of the young players. They told the players that they were all champions as they were representing their respective states. “It is an honour to host this prestigious tournament in Karnal. I appeal to all players to play every game in the true spirit of the sport,” said Mansimar Singh.

Anna also exhorted the players to play the game with dedication and determination. “Victory and defeat are two different sides of the same coin,” she said.