DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / West Bengal, North East enter 7th CISCE Under-19 National Cricket Championship semi-finals

West Bengal, North East enter 7th CISCE Under-19 National Cricket Championship semi-finals

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:31 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mansimar Singh, Director of Adarsh Schools with players of both the teams of a league match during a match on the second day of 7th CISCE under-19 national cricket tournament on Wednesday.
Advertisement

The second day of the 7th CISCE Under-19 National Cricket Championship 2026, hosted by Adarsh Schools, Karnal, witnessed intense cricketing action as young cricketers from across the country continued to showcase their talent, passion and competitive spirit.

The 14 participating teams have been divided into four pools, with the league matches being conducted at two grounds. The day witnessed some closely contested encounters, with players displaying skill, determination, discipline and true sporting spirit. In the league matches held on Wednesday, Maharashtra, Bihar-Jharkhand, Karnataka-Goa, West Bengal, North East, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry-Andaman and Nicobar Islands were among the teams in action.

Advertisement

After the league stage so far, West Bengal from Pool A and North East from Pool D have qualified for the semi-finals.

Advertisement

Directors of Adarsh Schools, Mansimar Singh and Anna, boosted the morale of the young players. They told the players that they were all champions as they were representing their respective states. “It is an honour to host this prestigious tournament in Karnal. I appeal to all players to play every game in the true spirit of the sport,” said Mansimar Singh.

Anna also exhorted the players to play the game with dedication and determination. “Victory and defeat are two different sides of the same coin,” she said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts