West Bengal win Under-19 Cricket National Championship

The 7th CISCE Under-19 Cricket National Championship 2026, hosted by Adarsh Schools, Karnal, concluded on a high note with West Bengal emerging as the national champions after defeating Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in a keenly contested day-night final on Thursday evening.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands posted 130/8 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, West Bengal scored 134/5 in 19 overs to win the final by five wickets with one over to spare. Abhradeep Dutta of West Bengal played a match-winning knock of 72 off 59 balls, providing the foundation for his team’s successful chase. He was well supported by Suhan Das, who contributed 31 runs off 29 balls. Their composed partnership and determined batting helped West Bengal cross the finish line and claim the coveted national title.

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The closing ceremony was attended by Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Karnal, as the chief guest, while Dr Gurbachan Singh, founder chairman of the Gurbachan Singh Foundation for Research, Education and Development (GSFRED), former chairman of the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board and former Agriculture Commissioner, Government of India, was the guest of honour. The DC handed over the winners’ trophy to West Bengal and the runners-up trophy to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Bihar and Jharkhand finished third and were also presented a trophy.

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Directors of Adarsh Schools Mansimar Singh and Anna congratulated the champions and applauded all teams for their spirited participation. They expressed gratitude to the CISCE, match officials, coaches, support staff and parents for their contribution to the successful conduct of the championship.

Earlier, the semi-finals witnessed intense contests on both grounds. In the first semi-final, West Bengal faced North East, while the second semi-final saw Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands take on Bihar and Jharkhand. West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands secured their places in the final, while Bihar and Jharkhand finished third after an impressive run in the championship.

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The three-day championship brought together some of the finest young cricketing talent from across the country.