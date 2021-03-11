Western historians distorted country’s history, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, August 14

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the western historians distorted the history of the country and there is a need to tell the right history to the young generation.

Addressing mediapersons at Kurukshetra University on the launch of the National Education Policy today, he said, “Citizens play an important role in the progress of a nation. To take the nation to the top, the development of human resources and citizens is important. Many attempts have been made in the past to frame a new education policy, but it could not be freed from the Macaulay’s education policy. The National Education Policy, 2020, has the soul of Indian culture and tradition.”

The CM said, “The NEP, 2020, was formulated after consulting all stakeholders. In Haryana, we decided to implement it by 2025. The policy lays the foundation of new India as it is based on a holistic approach. We need to rewrite our nation’s history and free it from the prejudices and distortions introduced by western historians. Our past was glorious and it needs to be taught in its true spirit to the younger generation. It should be done in the right context.”

The CM said there was a need to focus on research work in universities. KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said Kurukshetra University was the first varsity in the state to implement the NEP with a defined structure template and detailed curricula in its undergraduate programmes.