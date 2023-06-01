 Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab : The Tribune India

In the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Mohali and Rupnagar receive rain

Photo for representation.



PTI

Chandigarh, June 1

Many parts of Haryana and Punjab received a fresh spell of rain, keeping the minimum temperature below the season's normal, the weather department said on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Mohali and Rupnagar received rain, it said.

Rains have lashed many parts of the two states and Chandigarh intermittently for the past two weeks and both maximum and minimum temperatures have been hovering below normal limits. 

