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Home / Haryana / WFI plea against HC order allowing wrestler Vinesh Phogat for selection trials infructuous: SC

WFI plea against HC order allowing wrestler Vinesh Phogat for selection trials infructuous: SC

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:29 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Thursday said the plea of the Wrestling Federation of India against the Delhi High Court order allowing wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in selection trials has become infructuous in view of subsequent developments.

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A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar, which refused to go into the observations made by the high court, said this court should not be taken as having reiterated the findings and observations made in the order.

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The bench said all the issues are left open.

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Senior advocate DN Goburdhun, appearing for the WFI said that Phogat was allowed to participate in the selection trial but she did not succeed.

"She did not succeed but she created havoc over there," the senior counsel told the bench.

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The bench told him that the issue has now become infructuous.

Goburdhun submitted that there were certain observations made by the high court with regard to decisions of the Federation and terming them "malafide" and "deplorable".

"All these observations will have to go as the matter is pending before the single bench," the senior counsel submitted.

The top court then left the questions open and disposed of the plea as infructuous.

On May 29, the top court permitted Phogat to participate in the selection trials to be held on May 30 and 31 for the Asian Games 2026.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had challenged the Delhi High Court order of May 22 allowing Phogat to participate in the selection trials.

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