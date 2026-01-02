What does establishment of AIIMS mean for Rewari

A 750-bed All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is in the final stage of construction at Majra village in Rewari district. The institute is being developed on 210 acres of land at a cost of about Rs 1,700 crore. The OPD services are likely to begin by the end of March, while the medical classes are slated to commence from the upcoming academic session of June/July-2026. The big-ticket project is likely to benefit not just Rewari, but the entire south Haryana belt.

Advertisement

What is the background of the AIIMS project at Rewari?

Advertisement

The project is being executed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), a Central Sector Scheme which aims at correcting the imbalances in the availability of affordable tertiary healthcare facilities in different parts of the country in general, and augmenting facilities for quality medical education in the under-served states in particular. An AIIMS for Haryana was announced by the Union Finance Minister in his Interim Budget Speech for 2019-20. The cost of construction and running of the new AIIMS would be met by the Central Government under the PMSSY.

Advertisement

What is the underlying idea behind the project?

The objective is to establish new AIIMS as institutions of national importance for providing quality tertiary healthcare, medical education, nursing education and research facilities in the region.

Advertisement

What does the project entail?

Establishment of the new AIIMS involves creation of a hospital, teaching blocks for medical and nursing courses, residential complex and allied facilities/services broadly on the pattern of AIIMS, New Delhi, and six other AIIMS being developed under Phase-I of PMSSY.

What is the current status of the project?

As per AIIMS Director Dr DN Sharma, construction work on the project is going on in full swing. The OPD services at the Rewari AIIMS are slated to begin by the end of March, while the medical classes are likely to commence from the upcoming academic session of June/July-2026.

How many MBBS seats will be there at Rewari AIIMS?

As per the rules, the Rewari AIIMS will have 50 seats for the MBBS course in the beginning. The number of MBBS seats will be subsequently increased to 100.

How many patients will it cater to?

As per data of the current functional AIIMS, it is expected that each new AIIMS would cater to around 1,500 OPD patients per day and around 1,000 IPD patients per month.

What facilities will Rewari AIIMS have?

It will have a hospital with a capacity of 750 beds, including emergency/trauma beds, AYUSH beds, private beds and ICU speciality and super-speciality beds. There will be a medical college, AYUSH block, auditorium, night shelter, guest house, hostels and residential facilities.

How will the project benefit the region?

Setting up of new AIIMS would not only transform healthcare, medical education and training, but also address the shortfall of healthcare professionals in the region. Setting up of the new AIIMS is expected to result in employment generation for nearly 3,000 people. Indirect employment generation is also expected.