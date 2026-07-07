What is hydrogen train and when is it likely to chug off?

The country’s first hydrogen fuel cell-based train is set to operate on the Jind–Sonepat section of Northern Railway very soon. The Indian Railways has already made preparations and the train has even operated on this dedicated route during trial phases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the train during a function in Jind later this year.

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What is the hydrogen train project?

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Indian Railways has approved the introduction of the country’s first 10-coach hydrogen fuel cell-based train on the dedicated Jind–Sonepat section of Northern Railway. A recent Press Information Bureau (PIB) release stated that the project is a major step towards green and sustainable transportation, as hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour as the only emission.

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It claims that India has joined a select group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China and the United States, that are exploring hydrogen-powered rail transportation. The project also supports India’s clean energy and net-zero carbon emission goals. The Jind–Sonepat section has been identified as the pilot route for the country’s first hydrogen train operations.

What are the key features of the hydrogen train?

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The train will comprise 10 coaches and operate at a maximum speed of 75 kilometres per hour (kmph). It will be powered by a 1,200 KW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

During the initial phase of operations, trained technical staff will accompany the train to ensure smooth functioning. The project also includes 24x7 monitoring of the hydrogen refuelling system and the deployment of trained and certified personnel for critical operations.

What infrastructure has been created for the project?

An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been set up at Jind Junction for the train set. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for the storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas. A hydrogen compression system has been installed for refuelling operations, along with standby compressor facilities. Round-the-clock (24x7) hydrogen leakage detectors, flame detectors and other safety systems have also been installed, while approved operation and maintenance manuals and standard operating procedures are in place.

What is the status of the project?

Northern Railway General Manager Rajesh Kumar Pandey, who visited the site on Sunday, said the train would be launched after the completion of trials. As of now, the hydrogen train is in the trial phase, and a run-through trial has already been carried out on the Jind–Sonepat section recently.

When is the hydrogen train likely to become operational?

According to Haryana Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, who is the MLA from the Narwana Assembly segment in Jind district, PM Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the first hydrogen train from Jind to Sonepat on July 17. He said CM Nayab Singh Saini would soon visit Jind to review the preparations for the launch.