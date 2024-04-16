What Our Readers Say: Audit roads after construction

The lack of audit or inspection of roads once they are constructed has led to a decline in their quality and a wastage of public funds every year. Some of the roads that recently came up in the city have already developed cracks within a few months after the construction work was completed. The road connecting YMCA Chowk on the NH-19 and the bypass was constructed at a cost of several crore rupees. However, this has emerged as one of the projects with concerning quality of roads. The authorities should order a probe into all such constructions in the city. Besides, an independent body should be hired or constituted to audit roads after construction. —Varun Sheokand, Faridabad

Smoke billowing from the chimneys of the hundreds of manufacturing units, workshops and factories, which are operating in residential and non-conforming zones, is contributing to air pollution in the city. The Prithla zone of the district is one such area where some of the industrial and commercial units are adversely impacting the air quality. The authorities need to take steps to regulate these units and curb air pollution. —Sandeep, Palwal

The waste disposed of along roads and on vacant plots on the Pipli-Kurukshetra University stretch produces stench. The municipal council should improve garbage collection and ensure that the waste is scientifically disposed of. The civic body should also initiate action against those dumping garbage in the open. —Ashok Kumar, Kurukshetra

Residents of Charkhi Dadri have complained about an open manhole in Ward Number 13 posing threat to commuters. We had brought the issue to the notice of the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department but to no avail. The authorities are requested to look into the matter and ensure that the manhole is covered on priority. —Bhagat Singh Phogat, Charkhi Dadri

Broken roads in sectors falling under Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Panipat have become a major source of inconvenience for residents and commuters. The problem has persisted despite being raised by members of resident welfare associations several times. For instance, the broken stretches in Sector 7 of HSVP here have failed to attract the attention of the authorities concerned. The authorities should resolve the problem at the earliest. —Baljeet Singh, Panipat

