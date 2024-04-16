 What Our Readers Say: Audit roads after construction : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • What Our Readers Say: Audit roads after construction

What Our Readers Say: Audit roads after construction

What Our Readers Say: Audit roads after construction


The lack of audit or inspection of roads once they are constructed has led to a decline in their quality and a wastage of public funds every year. Some of the roads that recently came up in the city have already developed cracks within a few months after the construction work was completed. The road connecting YMCA Chowk on the NH-19 and the bypass was constructed at a cost of several crore rupees. However, this has emerged as one of the projects with concerning quality of roads. The authorities should order a probe into all such constructions in the city. Besides, an independent body should be hired or constituted to audit roads after construction. —Varun Sheokand, Faridabad

Need to curb air pollution

Smoke billowing from the chimneys of the hundreds of manufacturing units, workshops and factories, which are operating in residential and non-conforming zones, is contributing to air pollution in the city. The Prithla zone of the district is one such area where some of the industrial and commercial units are adversely impacting the air quality. The authorities need to take steps to regulate these units and curb air pollution. —Sandeep, Palwal

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

WASTE dumped on vacant plots

The waste disposed of along roads and on vacant plots on the Pipli-Kurukshetra University stretch produces stench. The municipal council should improve garbage collection and ensure that the waste is scientifically disposed of. The civic body should also initiate action against those dumping garbage in the open. —Ashok Kumar, Kurukshetra

Uncovered manhole a threat to public safety

Residents of Charkhi Dadri have complained about an open manhole in Ward Number 13 posing threat to commuters. We had brought the issue to the notice of the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department but to no avail. The authorities are requested to look into the matter and ensure that the manhole is covered on priority. —Bhagat Singh Phogat, Charkhi Dadri

Damaged roads pose inconvenience to commuters

Broken roads in sectors falling under Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Panipat have become a major source of inconvenience for residents and commuters. The problem has persisted despite being raised by members of resident welfare associations several times. For instance, the broken stretches in Sector 7 of HSVP here have failed to attract the attention of the authorities concerned. The authorities should resolve the problem at the earliest. —Baljeet Singh, Panipat

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

2
India

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

3
Ludhiana

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

4
India

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

5
Himachal

Year after cracking 'Joe Biden-Dalai Lama' joke, Kangana Ranaut reaches McLeodganj to seek Tibetan spiritual leader’s blessings

6
Delhi

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

7
India

Firing at Salman Khan's home: Shooter Vishal, one of the accused, is wanted gangster from Gurugram

8
Sports

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking

9
India

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

10
India

‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...

No relief for Kejriwal yet, SC to take up plea on April 29

No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29

Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23

Iran permits Indian officials to meet 17 crew aboard seized ship

Iran permits Indian officials to meet 17 crew aboard seized ship

‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI

‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI

Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress

Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap

Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap in Yamunanagar

Vehicle hits bike, overturns in Yamunanagar; 5 pupils hurt


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

CM will meet 2 ministers in jail every week: Pathak

Days in jail strengthened my struggle, determination: Sanjay

AAP, Congress denying women representation: BJP chief

BJP will retain all 7 seats, says Dhankar

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas