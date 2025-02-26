What our readers say: Contaminated water supply a concern

Acooking gas pipeline was laid in Ram Gopal Colony. In the process, underground water and sewerage pipes were damaged. As a result of this, water — severely contaminated by sewerage water — is being supplied to households in our street. Despite complaints, no action has been taken so far. Clean drinking water supply must be restored immediately to avoid a major health pandemic.

Surinder Pal Singh, Rohtak

Vegetable market in a state of neglect

THE main vegetable market here is in a state of utter neglect. All types of stray animals can be found here. The drainage system doesn’t exist as even slight rains fill entire area with dirty water. The boundary wall is broken at many places and there is no space for parking. The HSAMB should improve the functioning of this market on priority.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

What our readers say

