Home / Haryana / What our readers say: Entangled cables pose danger in Panchkula’s Sector 21

What our readers say: Entangled cables pose danger in Panchkula’s Sector 21

Updated At : 07:18 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
WEBS of entangled cables can be spotted on most streetlights in Sector 21 of Panchkula. This mesh, encompassing both electrical and internet cables, poses a great danger to residents of the area. The administration should take immediate action to address the issue.

SK Gupta, Panchkula

Violators using unauthorised number plates with impunity

DESPITE hefty fines for unauthorised number plates, many in the state openly defy the law — sometimes sporting sarcastic and funny inscriptions. These vehicles roam freely and unchecked, making a mockery of enforcement. If the authorities don’t act now, law-abiding citizens will have to keep paying the price while violators drive away with ease.

Col PS Bindra (retd), Karnal

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

