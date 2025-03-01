What our readers say: Entangled cables pose danger in Panchkula’s Sector 21

WEBS of entangled cables can be spotted on most streetlights in Sector 21 of Panchkula. This mesh, encompassing both electrical and internet cables, poses a great danger to residents of the area. The administration should take immediate action to address the issue.

SK Gupta, Panchkula

Violators using unauthorised number plates with impunity

DESPITE hefty fines for unauthorised number plates, many in the state openly defy the law — sometimes sporting sarcastic and funny inscriptions. These vehicles roam freely and unchecked, making a mockery of enforcement. If the authorities don’t act now, law-abiding citizens will have to keep paying the price while violators drive away with ease.

Col PS Bindra (retd), Karnal

