What our readers say: Gandhi Statue left in neglect

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi lies in a state of utter neglect. Municipal staff does not even perform the customary washing on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. No official or social organisation bothers to garland it, making the installation meaningless. Adding to the disrespect, shopkeepers in the surrounding areas dump garbage near the statue's pedestal, further spoiling the atmosphere. —RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Stray cattle pose threat to motorists

The stray cattle menace in Rohtak has become a serious problem, causing frequent traffic hazards and accidents. These animals roam freely on roads, creating significant risks for both pedestrians and motorists. The lack of proper management has led to an increase in their numbers. —Parveen Kumar, Rohtak