What our readers say: Hygiene goes for a toss in Jhajjar

Despite the tall claims of the Municipal Council on maintaining cleanliness, piles of garbage continue to dot Jhajjar city. At several places, garbage awaits lifting as stray animals rummage through them. These dumps not only paint a dirty picture of the city but also pose a health hazard. Civic body workers should pick up garbage daily so that the city could boast of cleanliness. This will also reduce the risk of diseases caused due to unhygienic conditions. —Sandeep, Jhajjar

Roadside vendors playing with customers’ health

It’s very common to see halwais and roadside vendors frying eatables like bhatures, pakoras, jalebis, poories, etc in the same oil throughout the day. Ideally, they should discard the used oil after cooking a couple of times. The Health Department should conduct checking on such outlets. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana