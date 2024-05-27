What our readers say: Leak raises health concerns

Water has accumulated on the main road of Sector 7 (extension) as a water supply line has been leaking for the past one month near the Housing Board colony in Gurugram. The stagnant water creates a risk of vector-borne diseases. The civic body must get the pipeline repaired immediately and stop the wastage of water. —KK Ahuja, Sector-7 (extension), Gurugram

Contaminated water supply

Residents of Faridabad district, especially of Chawla colony in Ballabhgarh and many colonies of Greater Faridabad area, are grappling with the problem of contaminated water supply and water shortage. They have complained to the civic body, but officials seem busy with poll duty. The administration should ensure adequate water and power supply amid the heatwave. —Paras Bhardwaj, Faridabad

Curb canine menace in Panipat

THE municipal corporation (MC) has failed to curb the canine menace that has plagued the textile city. A number of stray dogs can be seen roaming in various parts of the city. Sometimes these dogs get aggressive and attack people for no apparent reason. In the interest of the public, the municipal corporation should launch a special drive to remove these strays from the city’s streets on priority. —Saurabh Khurana, Panipat

Yamunanagar residents grapple with parking problems

THERE is a major problem of lack of adequate parking spaces in Yamunanagar city. A number of people park their vehicles haphazardly on the already congested roads, causing traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters. The municipal corporation should find a solution to this problem as soon as possible. —Naveen Sharma, Yamunanagar

