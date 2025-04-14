DT
PT
Home / Haryana / What our readers say: Mini-Secretariat needs maintenance

What our readers say: Mini-Secretariat needs maintenance

Updated At : 07:40 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
THOUSANDS of people visit the Mini-Secretariat in Palwal daily. This building, which houses government offices, requires maintenance and sanitation. Beehives in the corridors pose a threat to government officials and visitors. Action is required in this regard. —Devinder Singh Surjewala, Faridabad

Flyover required at railway crossing

THE railway crossing on the Hisar-Chandigarh road in Narwana often remains closed due to heavy train traffic throughout the day. Commuters sometimes have to wait for hours for the barrier to open — a wastage of fuel and time. People living on both sides of the crossing often cross the track on foot, putting their lives at risk. A flyover or underpass should be built here. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

