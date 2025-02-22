DT
what our readers say: Open manhole poses threat to commuters

what our readers say: Open manhole poses threat to commuters

An open manhole near House no 215 is posing a serious threat to commuters. Clean water seems to be filling up the manhole, indicating that a drinking water pipeline has broken somewhere. This is due to the lack of proper...
Feb 22, 2025
An open manhole near House no 215 is posing a serious threat to commuters. Clean water seems to be filling up the manhole, indicating that a drinking water pipeline has broken somewhere. This is due to the lack of proper supervision and monitoring. The district administration must look into the matter.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala city

Make Haryana stray animal-free

TWO doctors died and few co-passengers sustained serious injuries on the Assandh- Jind road after the car they were travelling in hit a ‘Neelgai’ cow. Such accidents, caused by stray animals freely roaming on highways, endanger precious lives. Hundreds of dog/monkey bite cases are reported daily across the state. These road mishaps can be extremely traumatising. A state-wide campaign should be launched to make the state free of stray animals.

Dr VK Bhatia, Panipat

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune  invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

