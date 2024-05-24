What our readers say: Open manholes a menace

The civic amenities in the city continue to remain in poor shape despite earning the tag of a Smart City on official records. The Municipal Corporation has failed to ensure proper covers for all sewage manholes in the city, despite these posing a risk to the lives of both humans and animals. Hardware Chowk, Lions Club Chowk, Goswami Mandir and various roads and crossings in the NIT zone of the city are among the localities where several manholes have been lying open or damaged. Though complaints have been raised, the poor response from the officials concerned has been a cause for concern. —SK Sharma, Faridabad

Power outages plague West Sagarpur

Residents of West Sagarpur have been facing power outages in the night for the last eight days, despite making multiple complaints to the concerned authorities. With Delhi’s temperatures soaring, it is difficult to sleep without electricity. Opening windows invites swarms of mosquitoes inside the house. The residents urge the authorities to address the issue promptly to alleviate the growing discomfort and health concerns. —Vishal,Jagdamba Vihar

Stray dogs continue to attack residents

Residents are a harried lot as the stray dog menace continues unabated here. The stray dogs can be seen roaming across the city and attacking people, leading to an increase in the number of dog-bite cases. Not only children, even senior citizens fall prey. The residents have raised the issue at different platforms, but there is no relief. The authorities should take immediate steps to address it. —Sanjay Sharma, Karnal

Parks safe haven for alcoholics

Parks and community centres are becoming a safe haven for alcoholics. People start gathering in the parks and community centre early every evening and consume liquor there. They create a huge din and make lewd remarks at passersby, and leave empty liquor bottles all over the place. The authorities concerned must take action against the wrongdoers. —Sunil Kumar, Kurukshetra

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]