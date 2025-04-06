DT
PT
What our readers say: Overflowing sewers irk rohtak residents

What our readers say: Overflowing sewers irk rohtak residents

Updated At : 09:17 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
OVERFLOWING sewers have been causing grave inconvenience to residents of Rohtak. Sewage flows on to roads, making it difficult for pedestrians. To make matters worse, the sewage gives off a stench. The authorities concerned should take effective action in this regard.

—Surender Sharma, Rohtak

Traffic chaos in Jind

Residents of Jind have to face frequent traffic jams and congestion. Rampant encroachments and haphazardly parked vehicles aggravate the situation. The local authorities as well as residents should realise their responsibility, and do their part to fix the issue. —Gunjan Malhotra, Jind

