What our readers say: Overflowing sewers irk rohtak residents
OVERFLOWING sewers have been causing grave inconvenience to residents of Rohtak. Sewage flows on to roads, making it difficult for pedestrians. To make matters worse, the sewage gives off a stench. The authorities concerned should take effective action in this regard.
—Surender Sharma, Rohtak
Traffic chaos in Jind
Residents of Jind have to face frequent traffic jams and congestion. Rampant encroachments and haphazardly parked vehicles aggravate the situation. The local authorities as well as residents should realise their responsibility, and do their part to fix the issue. —Gunjan Malhotra, Jind
