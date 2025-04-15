What our readers say: Rain exposes govt claims

For more than a month, the state government has been claiming to have made elaborate arrangements for smooth procurement of wheat. But recent rains have totally exposed the hollowness of these claims. Thousands of quintals of wheat crop lying in the open at grain markets was damaged by rain despite prior prediction of rainfall. Action should be taken against procurement agencies and other authorities concerned for their negligence in saving the crop. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Poor sewerage irks Rohtak residents

THE monsoon is yet to arrive, but the condition of the sewerage in Rohtak is already pitiable. Residents find it difficult even to walk as sewage overflows on roads and streets. With the onset of rainy season, the problem will get worse. The threat of outbreak of water-borne diseases looms large. Prompt action is required by the authorities concerned to address this issue. —Gaurav Khanna, Rohtak