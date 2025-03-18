DT
What our readers say: Religious bodies flout traffic rules

What our readers say: Religious bodies flout traffic rules


Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:18 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
RELIGIOUS organisations such as the Dera Sachha Sauda and the Naam Charcha Ghar ferry devotees, including women and children, in tempos and tractor-trailers. This is a gross violation of traffic rules. Operators fix wooden planks to double the capacity of vehicles, and also make passengers sit on the roofs of these, which could prove fatal in the event of an accident. The police, including traffic cops, have turned a blind eye to the issue. It appears as if nobody is bothered about devotees’ lives — neither transporters nor the devotees themselves. The police should discourage such risky transportation on a priority basis. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Stray cattle endanger commuters in Panipat

stray animals roaming on Panipat roads has become a major problem in the city. Several incidents of people getting injured or dying due to these stray animals have been reported. The authorities should resolve this problem on priority by drafting an appropriate strategy. —Sanjay Kumar, Panipat

