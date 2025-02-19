What our readers say: Stray cattle disrupt traffic movement

The menace of stray cattle is on the rise in Jagadhri. Several stray cattle can be spotted on roads of the city, disrupting traffic movement and, sometimes, causing accidents. The authorities of the municipal corporation should take concrete steps to solve this issue.

Amarnath, Jagadhri

Rein in traffic violators

it’s highly encouraging to learn that the Panchkula police have got 67 new challaning machines for traffic enforcement in the city. This will enable the police to keep tabs not only on chronic traffic defaulters but help in tackling suspicious activities as well. However, driving without helmet and overspeeding remain a potent threat to the residents. The police should also carry out some special drives to rein in such reckless elements. The installation of CCTV cameras at vulnerable spots can also come handy.

SK Gupta, Panchkula

