DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / What our readers say: Stray cattle disrupt traffic movement

What our readers say: Stray cattle disrupt traffic movement

The menace of stray cattle is on the rise in Jagadhri. Several stray cattle can be spotted on roads of the city, disrupting traffic movement and, sometimes, causing accidents. The authorities of the municipal corporation should take concrete steps to...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 09:22 AM Feb 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The menace of stray cattle is on the rise in Jagadhri. Several stray cattle can be spotted on roads of the city, disrupting traffic movement and, sometimes, causing accidents. The authorities of the municipal corporation should take concrete steps to solve this issue.

Amarnath, Jagadhri

Rein in traffic violators

Advertisement

it’s highly encouraging to learn that the Panchkula police have got 67 new challaning machines for traffic enforcement in the city. This will enable the police to keep tabs not only on chronic traffic defaulters but help in tackling suspicious activities as well. However, driving without helmet and overspeeding remain a potent threat to the residents. The police should also carry out some special drives to rein in such reckless elements. The installation of CCTV cameras at vulnerable spots can also come handy.

SK Gupta, Panchkula

Advertisement

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper